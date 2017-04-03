Cleveland schools, construction watch...

Cleveland schools, construction watchdog fight over conflicts of interest

The Cleveland school board and its school construction watchdog panel are at odds over the district's handling of conflict of interest concerns and the board's removal of the panel's longtime chairman. It's a dispute that has a school board president with her own conflict of interest concerns taking a stronger stance with a watchdog group, the Bond Accountability Commission , than she and other board members take over their own possible conflicts.

