Cleveland residents describe screams and mayhem in West Side 'gun fight'
Three homes on Cleveland's West Side were struck by flying bullets Tuesday night amid what 911 callers described as a shootout. Cleveland police received several 911 calls about 11:10 p.m. from the 1300 block of West 87th Street between Detroit and Lake avenues near the border of the city's Detroit-Shoreway and Edgewater neighborhoods.
