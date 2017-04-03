Cleveland ranked No. 3 for dog attacks on mail carriers in 2016; Akron 28th
Dog attacks on mail carriers increased in 2016, and Cleveland reported the third-highest number, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Cleveland tied for second in 2015 with 58 attacks, a 57 percent increase from 2014 when 37 attacks were reported, according to the Postal Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|5 hr
|FedUp
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 28
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC