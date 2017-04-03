Cleveland ranked No. 3 for dog attack...

Cleveland ranked No. 3 for dog attacks on mail carriers in 2016; Akron 28th

Dog attacks on mail carriers increased in 2016, and Cleveland reported the third-highest number, according to the U.S. Postal Service. Cleveland tied for second in 2015 with 58 attacks, a 57 percent increase from 2014 when 37 attacks were reported, according to the Postal Service.

