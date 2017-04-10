Cleveland Radio One stations taking donations for residents displaced by Warrensville Heights fire
Four Cleveland radio stations are taking donations to aid families displaced by a large fire at a Warrensville Heights apartment complex. The Radio One stations -- WENZ FM/107.9, WZAK FM/93.1, Praise FM/94.5 and WERE AM/1490 -- will be collecting clothes, shoes and toiletries at their Cleveland headquarters, Radio One said in a news release.
