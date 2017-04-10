Cleveland police officer who paralyzed robber not immune in excessive-force lawsuit, court rules
Alex Littlejohn, 24, was shot in the lower back by officer Ronald Myers outside a Family Dollar at Payne Avenue and East 34th Street in May 2014. He and another man had just robbed the store at gunpoint and fought his way free when Myers was trying to arrest him.
