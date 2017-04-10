Cleveland police officer who paralyze...

Cleveland police officer who paralyzed robber not immune in excessive-force lawsuit, court rules

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Alex Littlejohn, 24, was shot in the lower back by officer Ronald Myers outside a Family Dollar at Payne Avenue and East 34th Street in May 2014. He and another man had just robbed the store at gunpoint and fought his way free when Myers was trying to arrest him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Mon BMB 1,147
Aaron and Candice car Mon Nightmare 1
Dumb And Dumber Republicans Mon Yep 2
Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl... Apr 7 Yep 3
News H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II Mar 30 HumanSpirit 1
Help Mar 28 Needsome 9
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC