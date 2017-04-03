Cleveland Police investigating 2a
They were there because a man hanging out of the sunroof of an unknown car, started unloading outside Superior Beveridge in Councilman T.J. Dowd's Ward 7. "There was a lot of gun casings so they believe the car shot out at an individual and that individual returned fire as well. Unfortunately 2 individuals got caught in the crossfire, shot in the leg," said Dowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 28
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC