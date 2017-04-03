Cleveland Police investigating 2a

Cleveland Police investigating 2a

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

They were there because a man hanging out of the sunroof of an unknown car, started unloading outside Superior Beveridge in Councilman T.J. Dowd's Ward 7. "There was a lot of gun casings so they believe the car shot out at an individual and that individual returned fire as well. Unfortunately 2 individuals got caught in the crossfire, shot in the leg," said Dowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr WPWW 20,942
News H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II Mar 30 HumanSpirit 1
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Mar 28 mrdonut 1,146
Help Mar 28 Needsome 9
Going to Myrtle beach? Mar 26 Speed limit 70 1
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Mar 25 John Fiore 25
Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08) Mar 20 Sunny94 49
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC