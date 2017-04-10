Cleveland officer who shot and killed North Ridgeville man was involved two other deadly shootings

A Cleveland police sergeant involved in the deadly shooting of an armed North Ridgeville man threatening his ex-girlfriend on Sunday has been involved in two other fatal police shootings. Sgt. Daniel Jopek, 45, was one of two officers who opened fire Sunday on Jeffrey Findlay while Findlay hunted his ex-girlfriend with a gun behind her home on Mapledale Avenue in the city's Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.