Cleveland needs federal brownfield money to continue turning old...

Dave's Supermarkets is among those that may move to a MidTown Cleveland site now under redevelopment after the city of Cleveland struck land deals with Hemingway Development and University Hospitals at Link59, an 11-acre property that was cleared and cleaned for development years ago. The Dave's store would join new and renovated offices and an outpatient health center for women and children at the project.

