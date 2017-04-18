Cleveland needs federal brownfield money to continue turning old...
Dave's Supermarkets is among those that may move to a MidTown Cleveland site now under redevelopment after the city of Cleveland struck land deals with Hemingway Development and University Hospitals at Link59, an 11-acre property that was cleared and cleaned for development years ago. The Dave's store would join new and renovated offices and an outpatient health center for women and children at the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|8 hr
|Grovet
|1
|Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally'
|9 hr
|MrClean
|1
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|9 hr
|MrClean
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Apr 21
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Apr 20
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC