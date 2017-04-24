Cleveland Museum of Art announces 2017 Solstice details, ticket on-sale date
Tickets for the biggest party of the year go on sale Monday, May 1: the Cleveland Museum of Art Solstice. The ninth annual Solstice will celebrate the start of summer on Saturday, June 24 with a festival of cutting-edge world music, art and an evening-long party on its stunning terrace, in the airy atrium and galleries.
