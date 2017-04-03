Cleveland man sentenced in brutal beating, robbery captured on cellphone video

A judge on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old Cleveland man to 14 years in prison for a violent mid-day robbery and pistol-whipping near an elementary school that was captured on a cellphone video. Roderick Rogers, and a man who authorities have yet to identify, targeted the victim after watching him buy LeBron James sneakers at the Tower City Center Foot Locker on May 25, 2015.

