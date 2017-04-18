Cleveland man freed from prison after 22 years prison in killing he didn't commit
Evin King walked out of the Cuyahoga County Jail on Wednesday after spending 22 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. "I'm ready to say what I have to say, and let's rock and roll," King said before he and more than a dozen friends and relatives left to eat lobster tails, steak and shrimp at Red Lobster.
