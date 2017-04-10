Cleveland man accused in crash that left three Euclid girls dead pleads guilty in separate case
A man awaiting trial in a high-speed crash that killed three teenage girls last summer pleaded guilty on Monday to burglary and domestic violence charges in a separate case. Kareem Walton, 21, admitted Monday to breaking into the Cleveland home of the mother of his children on June 25 and assaulting her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|13 hr
|Nightmare
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|15 hr
|Yep
|2
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC