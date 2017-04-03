Cleveland looking at which motorists ...

Cleveland looking at which motorists got improper court sentences, moves to fix traffic code

One day after Mayor Frank Jackson, his law director and a municipal judge revealed that for 11 months some people may have been fined too much or improperly jailed on traffic violations, it remains unclear just how many people were affected. City and court officials said a case-by-case review of the penalties handed out to those guilty of traffic violations will sort out how many sentences must be adjusted.

