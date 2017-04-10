Cleveland lands world-class USA Triat...

Cleveland lands world-class USA Triathlon

Read more: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Sports Commission, Cleveland Metroparks and city of Cleveland on Wednesday announced a multi-year commitment from a world-class triathlon called USA Triathlon. The event -- here in 2018 and 2019 -- is the equivalent of the Super Bowl for triathletes.

