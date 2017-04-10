Cleveland lands world-class USA Triathlon
The Cleveland Sports Commission, Cleveland Metroparks and city of Cleveland on Wednesday announced a multi-year commitment from a world-class triathlon called USA Triathlon. The event -- here in 2018 and 2019 -- is the equivalent of the Super Bowl for triathletes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Apr 10
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|Apr 10
|Nightmare
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Apr 10
|Yep
|2
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC