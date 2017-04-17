Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: 'He had no shame in his game'
Cleveland.com reports that:
Robert Godwin Sr. taught his five daughters that they needed to fend for themselves, and not depend on a man to provide for them, his daughter Debbie Godwin said in an interview Monday morning. "He would go and buy our private things with pride.
#1 4 hrs ago
My prayers and heart go out to the family of Robert Godwin......Very Sorry for your loss..RIP.
