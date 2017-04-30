Cleveland Facebook murder suspect kills himself in Erie, Pennsylvania

Alexis Lee a childhood friend of Steve Stephens speaks with a neighbor near Stephens' childhood home in Cleveland Ohio Monday Cleveland police said they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect, who recorded himself shooting another man and then posed the video on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. In one video posted on Facebook, Stephens said that he gambled away everything and that he and his girlfriend had planned to marry but did not, without saying why.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.