Cleveland drug dealer accused of killing customer who tried to rob him
A drug dealer released from prison in December shot and killed a customer who tried to rob him during a drug deal in the city's Detroit-Shoreway, according to police. Quintine Walker, 31, of Cleveland, is charged with aggravated murder in the March 24 slaying of Joseph Timko.
