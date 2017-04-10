Cleveland councilman upset, angry abo...

Cleveland councilman upset, angry about shooting of car dealership owners

The shooting death of a married couple who owned Mr. Cars Sales in Cleveland has left councilman Mike Polensek upset and angry. Trina and Michael Kuznik were shot dead Friday just after 10 p.m. at their business on East 185th Street between Hiller and Schenely avenues.

