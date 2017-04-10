Cleveland Councilman Jeff Johnson becomes first candidate confirmed for mayoral ballot
Councilman Jeff Johnson, who is challenging Mayor Frank Jackson's re-election, has become the first candidate to qualify for the Cleveland mayoral ballot in the 2017 election. The Cuyahoga County elections board has validated that Johnson, seen here filing his petitions in March, collected signatures from enough registered voters in Cleveland to qualify as a candidate in the mayoral race.
