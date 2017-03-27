Cleveland bank robbery suspect arrested
Kevin Bunn, 52, of Cleveland, was arrested Sunday on Cleveland's East Side, Cleveland FBI spokeswoman Vicki Anderson said. He is charged with one count of robbery in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show.
