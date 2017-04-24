Cleveland 9 mins ago 1:14 p.m.Fired RTA bus driver indicted for killing Cleveland pedestrian
A bus driver fired by an Ohio transit authority has been indicted on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge for killing a pedestrian in a crosswalk in downtown Cleveland. Thirty-five-year-old Antoinette Peterkin, of the Cleveland suburb of Highland Heights, also faces a vehicular homicide charge in an indictment handed up Tuesday.
