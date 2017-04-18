Cleveland 7 mins ago 11:52 p.m.Cleveland Councilman: Homicide clearance low among comparable cities
Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek is sounding the alarm about low homicide clearance rates in the City of Cleveland, compared to comparable cities saying "at the end of last year, our closure rate was only in the forties." A police source seems to bolster Polensek's claim, telling WKYC's Hilary Golston that the clearance rate is about 47 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|8 hr
|Yep
|8
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|8 hr
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|21 hr
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
|Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his...
|Apr 18
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ...
|Apr 17
|ellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC