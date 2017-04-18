Cleveland 7 mins ago 11:52 p.m.Clevel...

Cleveland 7 mins ago 11:52 p.m.Cleveland Councilman: Homicide clearance low among comparable cities

Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek is sounding the alarm about low homicide clearance rates in the City of Cleveland, compared to comparable cities saying "at the end of last year, our closure rate was only in the forties." A police source seems to bolster Polensek's claim, telling WKYC's Hilary Golston that the clearance rate is about 47 percent.

