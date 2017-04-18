Cleveland 50 mins ago 2:58 p.m.Slavic Village neighborhood chosen for Cleveland Chain Reaction
The Cleveland Foundation announced Friday in a news release that Slavic Village, an east side neighborhood in Cleveland, has been selected as the host neighborhood for Cleveland Chain Reaction , an economic development project that will match local investors with local entrepreneurs to open five new businesses in the city in 2017. In its news release, the Cleveland Foundation stated that five local investors have committed to the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|7 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Fri
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Thu
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
|Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his...
|Apr 18
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ...
|Apr 17
|ellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC