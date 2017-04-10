Cleveland 40 mins ago 10:37 a.m.Court rules suburb can hear 137-shot case against police

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled a judge in the city where two unarmed African-Americans died in a 137-shot barrage of Cleveland police gunfire can hear criminal charges against five police supervisors. The court's opinion Thursday says East Cleveland Municipal Court Judge William Dawson can decide whether his court has jurisdiction to preside over the supervisors' misdemeanor dereliction-of-duty charges.

