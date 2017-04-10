Cleveland 40 mins ago 10:37 a.m.Court rules suburb can hear 137-shot case against police
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled a judge in the city where two unarmed African-Americans died in a 137-shot barrage of Cleveland police gunfire can hear criminal charges against five police supervisors. The court's opinion Thursday says East Cleveland Municipal Court Judge William Dawson can decide whether his court has jurisdiction to preside over the supervisors' misdemeanor dereliction-of-duty charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Apr 10
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|Apr 10
|Nightmare
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Apr 10
|Yep
|2
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC