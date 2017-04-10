Cleveland 37 mins ago 9:08 p.m.Alianna DeFreeze's family pushes for change with new foundation
Damon DeFreeze, Alianna's father, wants to put the money towards a foundation he's made in his daughter's name: "The Alianna DeFreeze Let's Make a Change Foundation." "Through it all, I stand strong, because there's a lot to be done," Damon told WKYC Channel 3's Hilary Golston.
Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
