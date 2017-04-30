Cleveland 35 mins ago 2:29 p.m.Authorities investigating after Cleveland inmate dies in custody
According to the city, Darnell Evans, 55, was arrested around midnight Tuesday for misdemeanor warrants. He was booked into the city's Central Prison Unit.
