Cleveland 34 mins ago 1:25 p.m.Carl Stokes Gravesite Commemoration Ceremony to be held today
The 21st Annual Gravesite Commemoration for former Cleveland mayor Carl Stokes is set to be held this afternoon at Lakeview Cemetery. The annual event, hosted by the Carl Stokes Brigade, has served as a public gesture to perpetually commemorate the beloved Cleveland mayor, judge, statesman, and ambassador.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|34 min
|Yep
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 28
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC