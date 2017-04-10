Cleveland 2 hour ago 7:10 p.m.Case Western Reserve University issues security alert after shootinga
Officials from Case Western Reserve University issued a security alert after a man broadcast the killing of another man on the city's east side on Facebook Live Sunday. "The suspect's location at this time is not known, but we have no indication he is on the Case Western Reserve campus," authorities wrote.
