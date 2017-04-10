Cleveland 2 hour ago 7:10 p.m.Case We...

Cleveland 2 hour ago 7:10 p.m.Case Western Reserve University issues security alert after shootinga

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Officials from Case Western Reserve University issued a security alert after a man broadcast the killing of another man on the city's east side on Facebook Live Sunday. "The suspect's location at this time is not known, but we have no indication he is on the Case Western Reserve campus," authorities wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,960
Dumb And Dumber Republicans 5 hr Yep 4
Woman claims she is the mother of Michael Kuzni... 6 hr xxxxx 4
News Cleveland police search for suspect who committ... 9 hr kyman 3
News Akron considers housing tax abatements Sat Mr Shhhhh 1
News Feds Claim Biggest Heroin Bust in Ohio (Sep '10) Apr 13 Tina 33
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) Apr 10 BMB 1,147
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC