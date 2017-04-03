Cleveland 10 mins ago 2:23 p.m.Cleveland to continue police reform efforts despite US memo
A federal judge and city officials say U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' memo seeking to slow or stop federal scrutiny of local police agencies won't stop ongoing reform efforts in Cleveland. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. said during a court hearing in early January that the administration of Donald Trump cannot alter the reform plan mandated by a consent decree established in 2015.
