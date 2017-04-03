City of Cleveland can enforce panhandling laws while lawsuit is ongoing, judge rules

The city of Cleveland can enforce its panhandling ordinances amid an ongoing lawsuit about whether those laws are constitutional, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent denied a request for a preliminary injunction that would have barred the city from enforcing two laws -- one that puts restrictions on asking for money along sidewalks, and one that affects streets and highways -- as the lawsuit is pending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.