City of Cleveland can enforce panhandling laws while lawsuit is ongoing, judge rules
The city of Cleveland can enforce its panhandling ordinances amid an ongoing lawsuit about whether those laws are constitutional, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Donald C. Nugent denied a request for a preliminary injunction that would have barred the city from enforcing two laws -- one that puts restrictions on asking for money along sidewalks, and one that affects streets and highways -- as the lawsuit is pending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Ronwua13
|20,944
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Fri
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 28
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC