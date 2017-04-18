Ceremonial groundbreaking launches Stage 3 of Towpath Trail in Cleveland
Public officials and trail enthusiasts gathered in the raw chill at Clark Field on the city's West Side Saturday morning to turn a ceremonial shovelful of dirt to launch Stage 3 of the Towpath Trail in Cleveland. "We are in a transformational moment here," said Tim Donovan, executive director of the nonprofit Canalway Partners ,'' as he emceed the gathering, which drew 125 people, many of whom came equipped to participate in the "Bring Your Own Shovel" event.
