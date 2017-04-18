Ceremonial groundbreaking launches St...

Ceremonial groundbreaking launches Stage 3 of Towpath Trail in Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Public officials and trail enthusiasts gathered in the raw chill at Clark Field on the city's West Side Saturday morning to turn a ceremonial shovelful of dirt to launch Stage 3 of the Towpath Trail in Cleveland. "We are in a transformational moment here," said Tim Donovan, executive director of the nonprofit Canalway Partners ,'' as he emceed the gathering, which drew 125 people, many of whom came equipped to participate in the "Bring Your Own Shovel" event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump marking 100th day with 'big rally' 33 min MrClean 1
News The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi... 36 min MrClean 26
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Fitus T Bluster 20,971
News Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of... Fri Yep 3
vacation here. Thu James 1
Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl... Apr 18 Stfu 4
Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his... Apr 18 Bon bon hq 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,505,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC