Camp Ho Mita Koda, oldest in nation, closed as Diabetes Partnership of Cleveland dissolves
Camp Ho Mita Koda, the nation's oldest summer camp for children with diabetes, has been closed by the Diabetes Partnership of Cleveland , which announced last week it was dissolving. The board of the non-profit that has provided community services to adults and children with diabetes since 1954, voted April 5 to end operations, according t o a press release posted on its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Haley
|20,949
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Apr 10
|BMB
|1,147
|Aaron and Candice car
|Apr 10
|Nightmare
|1
|Dumb And Dumber Republicans
|Apr 10
|Yep
|2
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 7
|Yep
|3
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC