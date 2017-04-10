Camp Ho Mita Koda, oldest in nation, ...

Camp Ho Mita Koda, oldest in nation, closed as Diabetes Partnership of Cleveland dissolves

16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Camp Ho Mita Koda, the nation's oldest summer camp for children with diabetes, has been closed by the Diabetes Partnership of Cleveland , which announced last week it was dissolving. The board of the non-profit that has provided community services to adults and children with diabetes since 1954, voted April 5 to end operations, according t o a press release posted on its website.

