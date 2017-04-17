Blue Star service flag created by East Clevelander during World War I
World War I was called "the war to end war" by the time America entered the conflict 100 years ago this month. The First World War, 1914-1918, didn't fulfill that prediction, but it did provide two symbols of American service and sacrifice that endure to this day - the Blue and Gold Star service flags.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
