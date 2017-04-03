'Angel Baby' singer dies; classic hit covered by Lennon

The singer of the 1960s hit "Angel Baby," a song covered by artists such as John Lennon and Linda Ronstadt, has died. Rose Hamlin, the 71-year-old lead singer of Rosie and the Originals, died in her sleep on March 30, according to a post by her daughter, Debbie Cray, on the late performer's Hamlin was born Rosalie Hamlin on July 21, 1945, in Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.