'Angel Baby' singer dies; classic hit covered by Lennon

The singer of the 1960s hit "Angel Baby," a song covered by artists such as John Lennon and Linda Ronstadt, has died. Rose Hamlin, the 71-year-old lead singer of Rosie and the Originals, died in her sleep on March 30, according to a post by her daughter, Debbie Cray, on the late performer's Hamlin was born Rosalie Hamlin on July 21, 1945, in Oregon.

