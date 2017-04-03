'Angel Baby' singer dies; classic hit covered by Lennon
The singer of the 1960s hit "Angel Baby," a song covered by artists such as John Lennon and Linda Ronstadt, has died. Rose Hamlin, the 71-year-old lead singer of Rosie and the Originals, died in her sleep on March 30, according to a post by her daughter, Debbie Cray, on the late performer's Hamlin was born Rosalie Hamlin on July 21, 1945, in Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 28
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC