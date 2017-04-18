Amber Alert canceled after two Cleveland girls taken by father found safe, police say
An Amber Alert issued Thursday evening has been canceled after two Cleveland girls taken by their father were found safe. A 2-year-old girl and a 9-month-old girl were taken by their father about 4 p.m. Thursday from a home on East 149th Street, north of Kinsman Road in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, Cleveland police said.
