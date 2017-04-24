'Alien' to be screened at Greater Cleveland theater in advance of its prequel

One of the all-time great horror films is showing at a Greater Cleveland movie theater in advance of its prequel. Ridley Scott's horrifying "Alien" plays tonight at Regal Cinemas Great Northern Theatre at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted at 7 p.m. It's all part of 20th Century Fox's " Alien Day " promotion, held in advance of the release of " Alien: Covenant ," a prequel that hits theaters May 19. The first "Alien" movie was released in 1979 and quickly became one of the most successful horror movies of its era.

