Adults can learn about educational opportunities April 8 at Cleveland Public Library

College Now will host an Adult Learner Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Louis Stokes wing of the main branch of the Cleveland Public Library, 525 Superior Avenue, Cleveland. By 2020, 64 percent of Ohio jobs will require a postsecondary credential - but only 38 percent of Cuyahoga County adults ages 25 and older have this level of education, College Now said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.