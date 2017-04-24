72 hours left to vote for Best Tacos in 4 Greater Cleveland regional polls
We're more than halfway through the initial round of voting to find the Best Tacos in Greater Cleveland. The competition is heated, with more than 5,000 votes cast so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Opioid Crisis Has Led to More Help for Addi...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|Judge approves lawsuit settlement for family of...
|Fri
|Yep
|3
|vacation here.
|Thu
|James
|1
|Cleveland TV Stations Preempt Jeopardy to Coddl...
|Apr 18
|Stfu
|4
|Mike Matter has little kids photos all over his...
|Apr 18
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Cleveland Facebook shooting victim's daughter: ...
|Apr 17
|ellie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC