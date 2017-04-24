24 things to do in Cleveland the week...

24 things to do in Cleveland the weekend of April 21-23

12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Don't let the consistent April showers put a damper on your weekend. There's plenty to do: the kickoff of the 2017 Cleveland Flea season; Record Store Day; the final weekend of the Basquiat exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art; the O-Town concert at Musica in Akron; and another chance to see some of the critically acclaimed shorts from the recent Cleveland International Film Festival.

Cleveland, OH

