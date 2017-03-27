Young boy finds gun while playing in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood
A 5-year-old boy found a discarded pistol Wednesday as he played in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood, police say. No one was hurt and the boy's father turned the gun over to police after his son found it about 1:30 p.m., according to a Cleveland police report.
