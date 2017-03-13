Woman who fell from Spirits balcony critical; bar closed for violations Read Story Kim Wendel
Cleveland Police say the 20-year-old woman who fell from an inside balcony on the second floor of Spirits Restaurant & Bar on West 6th Street about 3:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Cleveland remains in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center. WKYC also went to Spirits Sunday and found it closed, with a Cleveland codified ordinances violations notice taped to the locked front door.
