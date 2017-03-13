Woman who fell from Spirits balcony c...

Woman who fell from Spirits balcony critical; bar closed for violations Read Story Kim Wendel

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Cleveland Police say the 20-year-old woman who fell from an inside balcony on the second floor of Spirits Restaurant & Bar on West 6th Street about 3:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Cleveland remains in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center. WKYC also went to Spirits Sunday and found it closed, with a Cleveland codified ordinances violations notice taped to the locked front door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) 1 hr detectivegadget 1,141
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
allah Mar 17 oodoo 1
Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs Mar 16 slvaselaney 1
Lebron grow up Mar 14 Ike 7
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Mar 13 Granny 123
skanky strip bars (Jan '09) Mar 12 Backwards 16
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC