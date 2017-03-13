Wizard World Cleveland running strong...

Wizard World Cleveland running strong today

Read more: Cleveland.com

As expected, Saturday is the big day for Wizard World Cleveland, though the lines for autographs are not as long as in years past. It's a carnival atmosphere at the Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave., with many fans dressing as their favorite characters of comics, movies and television.

