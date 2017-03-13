Wizard World Cleveland running strong today
As expected, Saturday is the big day for Wizard World Cleveland, though the lines for autographs are not as long as in years past. It's a carnival atmosphere at the Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave., with many fans dressing as their favorite characters of comics, movies and television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|41 min
|Big Dick
|20,926
|allah
|Fri
|oodoo
|1
|Opportunity for Women Entrepreneurs
|Mar 16
|slvaselaney
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Mar 14
|Ike
|7
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mar 13
|Granny
|123
|skanky strip bars (Jan '09)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|16
|Deana Chandler is missing?
|Mar 11
|Ike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC