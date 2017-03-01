'White Boy Rick' film, with Matthew McConaughey, to start shooting in Cleveland March 21
"White Boy Rick," starring Matthew McConaughey and Bruce Dern, will begin shooting in Cleveland on March 21, according to Deadline Hollywood . The movie, which the Greater Cleveland Film Commission had identified as "Untitled Detroit City Project," is based on the true story of Richard Wershe Jr., who was 14 years old when he became an undercover drug informant for the FBI in Detroit in the mid-1980s.
