Watch kid judging panel select its favorites in cleveland.com's Cutest Cat contest

To help crown the winner of the cutest cat in Greater Cleveland, a group of kitty experts came into the cleveland.com office to serve on a panel that will make up 10 percent of the deciding total. The catch? All panelists were between 5 and 12 years old.

