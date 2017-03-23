Unemployment rises in Ohio, but slow job growth in Greater Cleveland area

Ohio's unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in February 2017, up from 5.0 percent in January 201, according to the latest jobs figures released by Ohio's Department of Jobs and Family Services. Employment in the Cleveland-Akron metropolitan area was up by 950 jobs in February, following a strong January in which about 8,000 jobs were added, according to Elizabeth McIntyre, publisher and editor of Crain's Cleveland Business.

