Ultimate Air drops New York City-area...

Ultimate Air drops New York City-area flight from Cleveland's...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Ultimate Air Shuttle , the business-focused airline that flies from Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport, has canceled its flight to suburban New York City, just six weeks after it started. At the same time, the carrier is getting ready to launch another destination from Cleveland - to Atlanta, starting March 20. Rick Pawlak, Ultimate Air's managing director, said the airline anticipates bringing back the New York City-area flight at some point, once it figures out why demand didn't meet expectations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Lilith 20,862
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Feb 27 Angela Love 24
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cuyahoga County was issued at March 02 at 11:45PM EST

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC