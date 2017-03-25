Ultimate Air drops New York City-area flight from Cleveland's...
Ultimate Air Shuttle , the business-focused airline that flies from Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport, has canceled its flight to suburban New York City, just six weeks after it started. At the same time, the carrier is getting ready to launch another destination from Cleveland - to Atlanta, starting March 20. Rick Pawlak, Ultimate Air's managing director, said the airline anticipates bringing back the New York City-area flight at some point, once it figures out why demand didn't meet expectations.
