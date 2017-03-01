Two charged with gun possession that prompted Cleveland police shootout, standoff
A man and woman are charged with illegally possessing a gun inside a car parked outside a Cleveland strip club that became the focal point of a six-hour SWAT standoff and shootout with police. Daron Hicks, 21, and Chaunae Chears, 21, are both charged with illegally possessing a firearm in a car.
