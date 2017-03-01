Two charged with attempted aggravated...

Two charged with attempted aggravated murder in Cleveland shootout, standoff

5 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The two men charged in connection with a shootout during a six-hour standoff with a SWAT team outside a downtown strip club were on probation for attacking and robbing a teen in 2015, court records say. Antonio Powell and Dannel Hicks, both 20, are charged with attempted aggravated murder in the Tuesday shootout outside Magic City Strip club on St. Clair Avenue and East 23rd Street.

