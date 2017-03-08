The Lumineers bring their rousing bra...

The Lumineers bring their rousing brand of folk rock to the Wolstein Center

Folk rock phenomenon The Lumineers came to Cleveland for the first time -- as far as they could tell --in six years Saturday night. Members of the group's current lineup have been touring together since the early 2000s but earned mainstream success only recently when their self-titled album hit number 2 on the Billboard charts in 2013.

