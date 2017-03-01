The Investigator: East Cleveland police officer suspended Read Story Tom Meyer
The Investigator Tom Meyer has learned that an East Cleveland police officer has been suspended pending the outcome of a police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office investigation. According to Meyer's source, the East Cleveland officer pulled over two women on March 2 on a turn signal infraction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Illyphillycmdprou...
|20,874
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC